‘Ewe Can Knit’ helps kids find kindness and connection through knitting

Tanya Singer has taught knitting to adults and organized knitting events for the Scarsdale community for years. She expanded her reach two and a half years ago through Ewe Can Knit, a program designed for kids and teenagers. This summer, despite the pandemic, she found a way to continue her passion for teaching knitting by creating a summer camp where kids could safely learn a new skill along with a fun hobby that promotes mental health and generosity.
“As the pandemic came and quarantine and summer rolled around, kids clearly were not going to go to camp. Someone contacted me through Facebook and asked me if I would start a camp for her daughter and some friends of her daughters,” she said. “I never thought about that and I put some thought into what kids could make knowing what I know about working with kids and came up with a whole bunch of projects kids could make.”
She started the camp, which meets in the yard at her house on Montrose Road, in late June with two girls and it has since expanded to 25 students, including some boys, she said. The children sit six feet apart with masks in Singer’s backyard, which spirals upward to a hideaway surrounded by rocks. On one rock, a child wrote, “I love knitting” in chalk.
One of the knitters is Ally McCausland, an eighth grader at Scarsdale Middle School, who joined the club as a way to connect with her grandmother.
“My mom suggested it to me and I've always kind of wanted to learn knitting and my grandma’s a very active knitter but I never learned how to do this so this was the perfect opportunity to learn,” McCausland said. “It's nice to learn a new thing especially since so many activities have been canceled. I think it's something that you can do outside of the club like you can maybe do the club for two weeks but then afterward you can use the skill for the rest of your life and create a new hobby of yours.”
Lily Pillette, a seventh grader at Scarsdale Middle School, said she believes the program provides participants a positive experience during the pandemic.
“It gives you something to do during the pandemic and I think it's important because it’s letting people be creative and make things that they would use, and I also think it’s really stress relieving and calming and it's just nice to sit in front of the TV and watch your show and knit something.”
Working at the camp is instructor Melissa Shinsato, a Bronxville resident who has knitted since the age of 12. She takes great joy in teaching children and teenagers how to knit, which she says is beneficial for a developing mind.
“One of the biggest things it provides is problem solving. There's, of course, the small motor skills and there's some math involved,” Shinsato said, “but so many times they'll see something and they'll go, ‘There's something wrong,’ and then we help them solve the problem and I think that's such an important skill.”
Shinsato said she finds that the program is well loved by students of all ages.
“Even the little ones who can kind of get frustrated — they just stick with it,” she said. “There's this tenacity. They really want to get it right. And some of them wanted to learn more difficult skills and some of them were just happy to learn one skill and keep going.”
Singer also teaches knitting to students in the South Bronx as a volunteer with the nonprofit Green Bronx Machine. Her history with knitting stretches back 12 years, and touches on deeply personal parts of her life.
“I started knitting because I just fell in love with yarn — the colors, the textures, the whole thing. My grandmother was a big knitter when I was a kid but she passed away when I was eight and so I didn't really have that in my life. I knew that she made cool stuff but it was sort of something someone else did long ago in a far away place,” she said. “[Later on], I was working in the corporate world for a long time. I stopped working when my son had brain surgery when he was in 8th grade. I had been a knitter but then after that surgery I always had knitting needles with me. I didn't go anywhere without yarn — doctor's appointments, train rides. I bring my yarn and it's just such a part of my life. It's my therapy.”
The love and passion for knitting is apparent in the dedication of the children to attend the class, said Singer.
“Every single child has returned. I have zero children who have only come for one week which is amazing,” she said. “It's really endearing and there's one 8-year-old girl who wants to start a yarn shop. Then there's Sam Schanzer who came back and said, ‘I'm gonna do a bar mitzvah project.’ They are so excited.”
According to Schanzer, the program inspired his idea for his bar mitzvah project along with his best friend Henry Mayerfield. Both boys and are seventh graders at the Leffell School.
“It was my mom's idea that me and Henry were gonna knit,” Schanzer said. “We’re hopefully going to get donations from knitting stores and knit for cancer patients for chemotherapy because they get very cold without their hair.”
Through the program, the children form connections, learn new skills, and seek ways to help others. This, according to Singer, is what knitting is all about.
“I always say knitters are generous people. Knitting is a profoundly generous, and optimistic thing, because you believe you're going to be able to see this thing though,” she said. “So many times when we knit we give it to someone else. There are so many hours that go into knitting something so it is very touching that Sam and his best friend Henry, two 12-year-old boys who normally go to sports camp, are here knitting and want to do it for other people. It’s like I always say — these kids give me life. They've made my summer.”
