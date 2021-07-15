Field renamed for coach "Rippy" Philipps

A new sign at the Crossway Athletic Complex on Mamaroneck Road renames the field to acknowledge the impact youth football coach Richard “Rippy” Philipps has had on the community.
In February, Scarsdale Board of Trustees voted unanimously to change the name of the football field to Richard “Rippy” Philipps Field at Crossway after more than 100 residents wrote to the board in December 2020 supporting the renaming to honor Philipps, a Scarsdale High School 1981 graduate and volunteer youth football coach who has influenced the lives of hundreds of kids over 26 years. As one letter writer stated, “that patch of grass” was “quite literally the epicenter of his work.”
Private donations will reimburse the Parks and Recreation Department for the $800 cost of the sign.
A ceremony to officially celebrate the renaming of the field will be held in the fall.
