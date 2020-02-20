Food scrap program reaches milestone

Scarsdale’s food scrap program has recycled 1 million pounds of compostable material. The program, which began in January 2017, was the first such initiative in Westchester County and has served as a model for other communities to follow. To date, 20 Westchester municipalities have implemented food scrap recycling programs based on the Scarsdale model.
Foods accepted include meat, dairy, fish, bones, eggshells, spoiled and cooked foods, seafood and nut shells, bread, rice, pasta and oily foods. In addition, soft paper products (napkins, tissues, paper towels and wax paper) and products made from natural fibers (e.g., paper coffee filters, wood popsicle sticks and wood/bamboo chopsticks) can also be included.
All of the food scraps and compostable materials collected are taken to a composting facility and turned into compost, which is then used by landscapers, homeowners and farmers. Compost made from Scarsdale’s food scraps is available to residents during the village’s annual Free Compost Giveback Day in April.
Residents who haven’t yet joined are encouraged to become part of this impactful initiative. Starter kits and refill rolls of compostable liner bags can be purchased at the recycling center office (110 Secor Road) or at village hall (1001 Post Road) at the parks and recreation department desk. The desk is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; credit and debit cards as well as checks will be accepted. Residents can also sign up via email at composting@scarsdale.com.
