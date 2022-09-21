Library wins SARA National Design Award

The Scarsdale Public Library, redesigned by Dattner Architects, has won a national design award in the Renovation, Restoration, and Adaptive Re-use Category from the Society of American Registered Architects (SARA). In June they had won a New York-based SARA award for "library in a park" category.
This renovation and addition modernized the existing 1951 facility by integrating state-of-the-art technology throughout, expanding public gathering spaces for community programming, and reorganizing circulation to improve the patron experience. While the flexible spaces, refreshed and re-envisioned interiors, and improved technological infrastructure are the highlights of the new library, the space also provides an expanded connection to the community it serves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.