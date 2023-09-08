2023 HBW FAIR GUEST MAP 9.5.23
mjignatow

On Sunday, Sept. 10, the Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA) will host its second annual Health, Beauty & Wellness (HBW) Fair, presented by White Plains Hospital. The event will take place rain or shine in Scarsdale Village from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Local businesses and health care providers will exhibit their services and products, offer health screenings and demonstrate wellness techniques. The HBW Fair Demo Tent will feature fitness classes offered by Rumble Boxing (11-11:45 a.m.), Club Pilates (noon-12:45 p.m.) and Orangetheory Fitness (1-1:45 p.m.). And from 2 to 3 p.m., stop by and test your hula hoop skills!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.