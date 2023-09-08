On Sunday, Sept. 10, the Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA) will host its second annual Health, Beauty & Wellness (HBW) Fair, presented by White Plains Hospital. The event will take place rain or shine in Scarsdale Village from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Local businesses and health care providers will exhibit their services and products, offer health screenings and demonstrate wellness techniques. The HBW Fair Demo Tent will feature fitness classes offered by Rumble Boxing (11-11:45 a.m.), Club Pilates (noon-12:45 p.m.) and Orangetheory Fitness (1-1:45 p.m.). And from 2 to 3 p.m., stop by and test your hula hoop skills!
Have a health or wellness question? Get expert advice from a physician at White Plains Hospital’s “Ask the Doctor” booth, where free blood pressure screenings will be provided. Fifteen vendors from the Scarsdale Farmers Market will also be present.
The fair will donate a portion of the proceeds to Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service (SFCS). It is a free community event, with a suggested minimum donation of $15 per adult. Kids’ activity tickets are available for pre-purchase and will also be available on-site ($5 each, $20 for five tickets, $50 for 15 tickets).
Amazing Amusements will showcase a 30-foot racetrack in the Dine the ’Dale tent. Show off your remote-operated driving skills and participate in multicar races. A dashboard of the top racing times will be tracked throughout the day, and five winners will receive trophies and an additional prize at the end of the event.
Test your precision skills by competing in the multiplayer balloon blast game. The winner of each round will receive a prize. And everyone’s a winner who participates in any of the fan-favorite classic carnival games, including Ring Toss, Can Smash, Hit the Bucket, Bingo Balls, Ball in a Bowl and Balloon Pop. Visit the 50-foot inflatable obstacle course as well as a toddler interactive inflatable play center, and make your memories complete by visiting the interactive photo booth to take home printed photos.
GameTruck will offer gaming sessions inside their truck, and “Just Dance” on their large screen monitor outside. In addition, GameTruck’s new unique and exciting game, ZTAG, promotes teamwork, communication, physical activity and problem-solving skills among players.
Nicole the Artful Event will provide face painting and caricature artists, Bach to Rock will offer music activities, and 365NeverStopMoving will engage children with a parachute, throwing targets, jump rope, catch and paddle volley, balance stones and more. There will also be a fire truck, police vehicle and ambulance on hand for safety tips and tours.
Lulu’s Blue’s Cruise Band will entertain the crowds; lead-singer Lucien C. Smith’s sound stretches from blues, jazz, funk and rock to reggae. Smith has performed and recorded with legends of the industry, including Sean Pelton, Ray Charles, B.B King, Mingo Lewis, Santana and Al DiMeola.
Donation tickets and Kids’ Activity tickets are on sale at scarsdalebusinessalliance.com. Tickets will also be available for purchase on-site at the HBW Fair by cash or credit card.
Free parking is available in the Freightway Garage and adjacent outdoor parking lot (72 Freightway) as well as the lower two levels of the Christie Place Garage (64 East Parkway).
