p3-9-11-memorial-photo-by-Jon-Mark.jpg

Westchester's annual 9/11 commemoration will take place Monday at The Rising, a memorial by architect Frederick Schwartz, in Kensico Dam Park in Valhalla.

 Jon Mark Photo

The following events will take place on Monday, Sept. 11:

• Scarsdale police and fire personnel will hold a 9/11 ceremony at 50 Tompkins Road at 8:45 a.m. with parking available on Tompkins Road, south of Fenimore Road.

