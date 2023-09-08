The following events will take place on Monday, Sept. 11:
• Scarsdale police and fire personnel will hold a 9/11 ceremony at 50 Tompkins Road at 8:45 a.m. with parking available on Tompkins Road, south of Fenimore Road.
• The annual Greenburgh 9/11 ceremony will be held at AF Veteran Park memorial (near the multipurpose center) Monday, Sept. 11, at 9:30 a.m., not at Webb Field. If possible, arrive closer to 9:15 as the ceremony will begin exactly at 9:30. The 9/11 memorial at AF Veteran Park (Heatherdell Road, Ardsley) commemorates local residents who lost their lives on 9/11.
• Westchester County will host a 9/11 ceremony at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla on Monday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m. RSVP is encouraged at communications@westchestergov.com.
In tribute to those whose lives were irrevocably changed by the events of Sept. 11, 2001, Volunteer New York! and Westchester County Executive George Latimer, along with significant support from major sponsor Robison Oil, announced the 13th annual “9/11: Serve + Remember” Day of Service. This communitywide event is set to occur Friday, Sept. 8 through Monday, Sept. 11.
The annual family-friendly Day of Service and Remembrance aims to benefit numerous local nonprofits and unite hundreds of local volunteers this weekend in Westchester County. Individuals, groups, schools and families must register in advance at serveandremember.org or www.volunteernewyork.org/service.
This year’s 9/11 Day volunteer opportunities will address various local needs, from food insecurity to park beautification to a blood drive with New York Blood Center and more. Activities include writing letters to deployed military personnel, packing 50,000 meals for the local community, Hands on CPR Workshop with Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corp, and several other projects hosted at the Westchester County Center on Sept. 11. Visit www.volunteernewyork.org/service or call 914-948-4452 for more information.
The 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance was created in 2002 as a way to meaningfully honor the memories of those lost on Sept. 11, 2001 and to inspire Americans and others to do good deeds in support of their local community.
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 12:17 am
