The sun was shining and there were smiling faces all around as families finally had the chance to get outdoors and enjoy the new Scarsdale Public Library.
After a year of pandemic quarantine and social gathering restrictions, the Friends of the Library organized a “Love Our Library” spring celebration as a day of fun family activities Saturday, May 15. Mother Nature cooperated with perfect weather for everyone to enjoy the library grounds.
“We were so blessed to have such good weather today and we’re excited that we could finally get the community together and celebrate the opening of the library,” said Nancy Kaplan, board member and chairperson of the Friends of the Library event. “Everyone is having such a wonderful time after a very long year stuck inside. Scarsdale is all about community, we’re used to having these events outside, and it’s been great that everyone could come out and enjoy this day at the library.”
The pandemic had postponed plans to celebrate the library’s reopening and to showcase the renovations and improvements that were a decade in the making. The Friends of the Library created the outdoor event to bring families back, and, Kaplan said, the event was especially welcomed by the new families who have moved to Scarsdale since the start of the pandemic.
“A lot of new families moved here during COVID, and we’ve been hearing from them that it’s been very tough socially because they haven’t been able to meet people,” Kaplan said. “Several families with young kids said this is the first time they were able to get out and meet people in the community.”
A host of activities were offered throughout the day, including motorized boats on the library pond, which were a big hit with kids and kept the Friends of the Library volunteers busy recharging batteries to keep the flotilla sailing.
The Weinberg Nature Center was on hand providing educational programs and demonstrations with live animals to the delight of children young and old.
Children got a big thrill and plenty of exercise running around the library lawn chasing after the giant bubbles created by the Bubble Guy.
Adults and children took part in Bollywood dancing classes provided by the Mayura Dance Academy.
Inside the library visitors could tour the “Hindsight 2020” art exhibit featuring local artwork inspired by the pandemic. Families were given their own chance to create art with rock painting activities outside.
Another big hit with the children was the chance to play and pose for photos in the Knit Together yarn art display created by Tanya Singer and Sarah Tivi on the library lawn.
And to relax after all their activities, Manny’s ice cream truck was on hand outside and the food stand was open inside the library providing sandwiches and refreshments to hungry and worn out youngsters.
All in all, it was a fun day to be outdoors and to see the new library and all it has to offer Scarsdale residents.
“Lots of smiles, lots of children laughing,” said Dara Gruenberg, president of the Friends of the Library. “Even just seeing the police officers chatting with the kids, you can tell people just want to get out and interact and be together, so this felt like a little piece of normalcy.”
And a welcome part of the return to normalcy is the chance for residents to enjoy the library. For more information about upcoming events at the library visit the website at scarsdalelibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.