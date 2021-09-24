Two Alzheimer’s awareness events are planned on Saturday, Sept. 25, ahead of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Westchester and Rockland counties in October.
From 6 to 8 p.m. at Horan’s Landing in Sleepy Hollow, there will be a Bridge Lighting Watch Party featuring food trucks and a DJ — ultimately culminating in the lighting of the Mario Cuomo Bridge in purple for Alzheimer’s Awareness.
At 8 p.m. that night, the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill will also host an Alzheimer’s Awareness Evening during its “Gypsy” concert celebrating the music of Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac. The Alzheimer’s Association will have a table at the event with staff on hand to talk about the organization's programs, services and fundraisers. Tickets to “Gypsy” can be purchased at paramounthudsonvalley.org.
The Westchester Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Sunday, Oct. 3, at Westchester Community College in Valhalla, with check-in starting at 1 p.m. and the opening ceremony at 2, followed by the walk. The Rockland Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Sunday, Oct 10, at Boulder Stadium in Pomona with check-in starting at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony at 10 followed by the walk. The walks will be held in person, but participants can also choose to participate remotely at the locations of their choice. More information about all five Hudson Valley walks is available at HudsonValleyWalks.org.
Appropriate safety protocols will be in place, and walkers who prefer to walk from home can still engage in many Walk Day experiences through the mobile app. Per CDC guidelines around crowded outdoor settings, all Walk attendees are asked to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in crowded areas. Masks will be available on-site.
The Westchester Walk to End Alzheimer’s has been among the top 30 highest fundraising walks in the country for the past five years. Last year, despite the pandemic, it continued this trend, raising more than $430,000.
The Hudson Valley chapter serves families living with dementia in seven counties in New York, including Duchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester. To learn more about the programs and services offered locally, visit alz.org/hudsonvalley.
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Its vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all dementia. Visit alz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.