At the Scarsdale Sidewalk Sale July 27 to Aug. 1, The Scarsdale Inquirer sponsored a contest to win gift certificates from local merchants. Hundreds of folks stopped by our booth at the corner of Boniface Circle and Spencer Place where we offered special subscription discounts, and dozens of folks entered our contest to guess the number of words on the front page of a recent print edition.
The correct number of words on the page, excluding numbers, was 2,105. The lowest guess was 500. The highest guess was 38,458.
Two contestants — Lainy Futterman of Hartsdale and Megan Polansky of Scarsdale — tied for sixth place by guessing 2,000 words. They won $50 for Madelyn Jordon Fine Arts and $50 for Eastchester Fish Gourmet respectively.
Fifth-place winner at 2,175, off by 70, was Cindy Weissman of Rye, who got a $50 gift card from Bronx River Books.
In fourth place was Noah Auerbach of Scarsdale, who guessed 2,039, off by 66. He received a $50 certificate from Current Home.
Taking third place and a $100 gift card for I AM More was Spencer Wepman of Scarsdale, who estimated 2,049, off by 56.
Ingrid Papale of Scarsdale guessed 2,050, off by 55, for a runner-up finish and a $100 Zachys gift certificate.
The overall winner was 2018 Scarsdale High School graduate Carly Rubin, who won a $100 gift certificate for Julius Michael Salon. In a phone interview after the contest ended, Rubin said she looked at the front page and knew there had to be at least 1,000 or maybe 2,000 words, and randomly went with 2,145 for her guess, which was off by just 40 words.
Congratulations to all of our winners and thanks to everyone who participated.
