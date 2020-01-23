Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service has given its Thomas Sobol Award to village employee Samuel (“Sammy”) Amoa and to school district employee Luis Marino in recognition of their service to the Scarsdale community.
The Sobol Award is given to a community member and to a Scarsdale Schools representative who demonstrate dedication and provide distinguished service to the Scarsdale community. Amoa and Marino will be honored at a private SFCS luncheon on Feb 5.
“The Thomas Sobol Award recognizes two Scarsdale employees who, like Dr. Sobol, set an example of distinguished service, professional skill and loyalty to the community,” said James Genova, LCSW, executive director, SFCS. “We want to let Scarsdale employees know that residents appreciate their efforts and, at the same time, to honor the memory of Tom Sobol.”
Amoa served the village as a custodial caretaker in Scarsdale Village Center for 25 years until his retirement Aug 30, 2019. His day-to-day work consisted of a myriad of tasks in the village center, ranging from emptying garbage receptacles, blowing leaves, cleaning a section of the Bronx River Parkland Reservation, mopping stairwells and elevators, cleaning parking garage floors, scrubbing graffiti and cleaning bathrooms. Amoa was known for lending a helping hand when needed at the sanitation recycling center, police department and village hall where he substituted for the regular village hall custodian during evening hours when community meetings were held. In addition, Amoa always made himself available to work sanitation detail in the village center on weekends for special events. Of equal importance, he always performed his duties while maintaining a polite, friendly, service-oriented demeanor to village residents, village center patrons, and his co-workers.
“Samuel Amoa is dedicated to public service,” said Stephen M. Pappalardo, Scarsdale village manager. “We are fortunate to have such a warm and caring steward for Scarsdale Village as Samuel Amoa.”
Marino began work in Scarsdale in January 1994 as part of the Scarsdale Public School District’s custodial team. His career is punctuated with professionalism, dedication, high energy and commitment to the entire Scarsdale School community. He is deeply committed to helping those around him, is passionate about volunteering and giving back to the community. In addition to his more than 25 years of service to the Scarsdale community, Marino has been an active volunteer for the American Red Cross and other international organizations during multiple natural disaster relief efforts. And he is also active in his hometown of Port Chester as a volunteer fireman, village trustee and, currently, deputy mayor.
“Luis’ true gift is his humanity. He interacts with everyone with presence, compassion and care,” said Dr. Thomas Hagerman, superintendent, Scarsdale Public Schools. “Luis is the kind of person we should all emulate. Imagine what kind of world this would be if we are all a little more like Luis.”
Dr. Thomas Sobol was one of the nation’s leading educators who, from 1971 to 1987, served as Scarsdale’s superintendent of schools, then as New York State commissioner of education from 1987 to 1995, and subsequently as professor of education at Teachers College, Columbia University, until his retirement in 2006. The New York Times characterized Dr. Sobol as a “fervent advocate for imposing broad academic standards, subsidizing poor urban districts, empowering parents and teachers to make policy, and promoting a multicultural curriculum.” He firmly believed that educational excellence in the classroom must be combined with support at home and that all children should have the opportunity to learn. While in Scarsdale, Sobol was instrumental in helping to establish the Scarsdale Community Youth Service Project, a unique collaboration between the village and the schools and administered by SFCS, providing significantly to the well-being of students in the middle and high schools.
Following his tenure as state commissioner of education, Sobol returned to Scarsdale and served as a board member of SFCS, chairing its Long Range Planning Committee where his final report was well recognized for its perception and written eloquence. In 2007 he was the recipient with his wife Harriet of the SFCS Open Door Award for service to the community. Sobol passed away Sept. 3, 2015 after a long and valiant battle with Parkinson’s disease.
