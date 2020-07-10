Attorney Weiss in the Top 40 Under 40

Scarsdale resident Adam Weiss, an associate attorney at Lever & Ecker, PLLC, was selected by The National Trial Lawyers for inclusion into its Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in New York, an honor given to a select group of lawyers for their achievements in the field. With his selection, Weiss has proven that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills and trial results as a trial lawyer.
The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization comprised of the nation’s premier trial lawyers. The selection process is based on a multiphase process which includes peer nominations combined with third-party research. Membership is by invitation only and is limited to the top 40 attorneys in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers in either civil plaintiff or criminal defense law. The organization provides essential legal news, information and continuing education to trial lawyers across the United States.
Lever & Ecker, PLLC is a personal injury law firm handling accidents, medical malpractice, nursing home neglect and abuse, and product liability.
