Blitman receives Reconstructionist Judaism award

Howard N. Blitman, a long-serving member of Reconstructing Judaism’s Board of Governors, was presented with the organization’s Presidential Recognition Award. The small, socially distanced ceremony was held Sept. 13 at Bet Am Shalom, a Reconstructionist congregation in White Plains, where he has been a longtime member.
The honor is presented to an individual who has devoted his or her life to advancing Reconstructionist Judaism in both institution and practice — a person who has sown the seeds that nurture rabbinical training and movement leadership.
As part of the presentation, Rabbi Lester Bronstein, spiritual leader of Bet Am Shalom, described Blitman’s ongoing contributions to the congregation. Speakers also included Seth Rosen, who chairs Reconstructing Judaism’s Board of Governors, and the organization’s president, Rabbi Deborah Waxman, Ph.D.
“Your focus, Howard, if it’s not on your family, your focus is on the future. You are a true Reconstructionist, always looking forward, curious and confident,” Waxman told Blitman as she presented the award. “Howard, you have always built for the long haul, combining vision and creativity with good and careful planning. You have done that for your family, for the Bet Am Shalom community and for the Reconstructionist movement.”
Blitman, a philanthropist and Reconstructionist movement leader, is a consulting engineer and the president of The Blitman Building Corp. (construction managers, builders and developers).
Raised in Brooklyn, Blitman studied with Rabbi Mordecai Kaplan, the founder of Reconstructionist Judaism, and Rabbi Ira Eisenstein, Kaplan’s son-in-law, who later became the first president of Reconstructionist Rabbinical College.
Blitman earned a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in 1950 and a Master of Arts in political science and government from the Graduate Faculty of the New School of Social Research in New York City in 1976.
After serving in World War II and the Korean War, Blitman joined The Blitman Construction Corp. In 1970, he was elected president of the corporation, serving 11 years in that role. In 1981, he formed The Blitman Building Corp. Some of his most well-known projects included the Customs House of the World Trade Center and the Transportation Center of Journal Square in New Jersey. He also constructed numerous high-rise luxury apartment buildings, suburban housing developments and high-quality industrial projects on the East Coast.
He served in many engineering organizations, has been active in many committees for the National Society of Professional Engineers, and was elected to Fellow Grade of the American Society of Civil Engineers in 2005.
Blitman served on Scarsdale’s Board of Architectural Review for five years and was chairman for three years. He was elected as trustee for the village of Scarsdale for four years and served as deputy mayor.
For more than 65 years, he has been a trustee, supporter and volunteer on behalf of RPI.For more than 50 years, Blitman has volunteered for the Jewish Child Care Agency of New York, once serving as chairman of its board of directors. For more than 25 years, he has been active with the UJA-Federation of New York, serving on many subcommittees. He currently sits on the Capital Project Review Committee and the Jewish Communal Network Commission.
Blitman is married to Maureen and has three children, Barbara, Lee and Robin, and eight grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.