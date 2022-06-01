For more than four decades, the Cancer Support Team (CST) has enhanced the quality of life for thousands of patients and families affected by cancer with such essential health services as professional nurse education and advocacy, social work counseling, case management, cash, and other supportive services at no cost and without regard to insurance coverage at any stage of the disease.
CST held “A Celebration of Love & Hope” gala on May 19 in Rye honoring two community leaders with CST awards highlighting one’s lifetime commitment to eradicating cancer and the other for lending a hand to a number of philanthropic endeavors in Westchester — Carla Volpe Porter and John M. Tolomer, respectively.
The Barbara Melamed Memorial Award, named after the late Barbara Melamed who was a CST social worker and whose own experience with cancer gave her a special empathy for her patients, is presented every two years when appropriate to organizations and individuals who have made a difference in the lives of cancer patients and their families. The award went to Porter, a retired general counsel of Renaissance Technologies LLC, an investment advisory firm. Porter is a former chair of CST who lost her mother to colon cancer when she was 4 years old. She held that position for six years and remains a dedicated CST director and trusted advisor.
“I am deeply honored to receive the Barbara Melamed Award,” Porter said. “CST is very special to me, as I view it as the lifeline my mother never had. The work I do to support those who actively help our patients gives me immense satisfaction. What I do for CST I do for my mother and all mothers like her. I believe she would be proud.
“Looking back, however,” Porter continued, “it was Gideon G. Panter, MD and OB/GYN” (who was her doctor for 35 years) “who compelled me to stop hiding from cancer and instead try to do something affirmative about it. He gave me the gift of hope.”
The Wald-Lee Vision Award, named for CST founders Wald and Lee and presented every other year when appropriate to individuals who have demonstrated a concern in the community through their personal or philanthropic endeavors, went to John M. Tolomer, recently named president of Valley Bank’s Westchester Division. Prior to this appointment, he was president and CEO of the Westchester Bank and The Westchester Bank Holding Corp.
In addition, his lifelong commitment to the community includes service with the board of directors for the Hudson River Museum, the Westchester County Association, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the United Way of Westchester. Tolomer also served in an advisory capacity to Food-Patch Feeding Westchester, as well as the nonprofit Leake and Watts.
CST is the only Westchester-based home care program solely focused on cancer and provides in-home services to those with cancer and their family members at any stage of the disease, free of charge.
