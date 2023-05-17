Copelands receive Rising Star Award

Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service (SFCS) awarded Lisa and Jordan Copeland its annual Rising Star Award in recognition of their volunteer leadership and contributions to many Scarsdale organizations. The annual Rising Star Award recognizes leaders in the Scarsdale community who have demonstrated dedicated, impactful and active community service.
The award was presented to the Copelands at the SFCS 2023 annual benefit gala, Thursday, May 11, at the Scarsdale Golf Club.
“This award recognizes that Lisa and Jordan have transformed their backgrounds in law, business and education into careers of civic and social service engagement,” said James Genova, LCSW, executive director, SFCS. “Together, they are using their experiences to benefit others, with specific focus on healthy youth development and care for those with mental health needs. This is why we honor this dynamic couple as two of Scarsdale’s finest rising stars.”
The Copelands moved to Scarsdale to raise their three sons: Caleb (20, SHS grad, attends college at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute), Henry (16, 11th grade) and Aidan (13, 8th grade). They also have two rescue dogs, Trixie and Spike.
Lisa Copeland is a former New York City public elementary school teacher who became a “professional volunteer” after moving to Scarsdale. She is a longtime member and former president of the Junior League of Central Westchester, committee chair and treasurer of Cub Scout Pack 60 for seven years, and spent many years as class parent coordinator for the Edgewood PTA. She has also served on the Drake-Edgewood Neighborhood Association creating newsletters and planning communitywide social activities. Currently, she is serving her sixth year as board chairperson of Family Services of Westchester, a social service and mental health nonprofit, and is on the board of The Sharing Shelf, a clothing bank for children.
Lisa is an owner and director of her family business, which provides services, resources and information for foundations, corporations, individuals and families. She is also an owner of Andersen Corp., the window and door manufacturer founded by her great-great-grandfather.
Jordan Copeland has also done a lot of volunteer work in Scarsdale. Currently he serves as associate village historian. One of his largest projects so far has been a presentation on the history of Black People in Scarsdale (https://bit.ly/40HfZXh). He also serves on the boards of the Scarsdale Public Library (finance officer), Scarsdale Adult School (finance chair), Scarsdale Historical Society (vice president) and is an assistant scoutmaster in Boy Scout Pack 4. Jordan was formerly the cubmaster of Cub Scout Pack 60 (of Edgewood School) for seven years, and chaired the School Board Nominating Committee, the joint committee of the SBNC, the Advisory Council on Youth and the Education Committee of the Scarsdale Forum, and was a Little League coach for six years.
With degrees in law and education, Jordan clerked in federal court for a year, then was a public defender in the Bronx for 10 years. He also taught fifth grade in a Bronx public school for seven years. The past three years he has been writing and recording music and volunteering in the community. He has been a director of Andersen Corp. since 2003, and is chair of its Environmental, Social, and Governance Committee.
Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service is a family service agency accredited by the Council on Accreditation. The agency has been an anchor in the community for almost 100 years, providing counseling services and supportive programs to local individuals and families. Its mission is to support and strengthen family life and contribute to the well-being of the community’s residents.
