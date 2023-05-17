Copelands receive Rising Star Award

Lisa and Jordan Copeland receive the award from last year's Rising Star honoree Marcy Berman Goldstein (center).

Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service (SFCS) awarded Lisa and Jordan Copeland its annual Rising Star Award in recognition of their volunteer leadership and contributions to many Scarsdale organizations. The annual Rising Star Award recognizes leaders in the Scarsdale community who have demonstrated dedicated, impactful and active community service. 

The award was presented to the Copelands at the SFCS 2023 annual benefit gala, Thursday, May 11, at the Scarsdale Golf Club.  

