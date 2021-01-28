Foley promoted to CEO

Scarsdale resident Timothy Foley, formerly the executive director of the Building and Realty Institute (BRI), has been promoted to CEO after a successful first year at its helm.
In his position as executive director, Foley was instrumental in leading the organization through a period of transformation, prompted by the long-term trends for affordable housing in the region, the changes enacted by the state legislature in the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act, and the unprecedented changes from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He led his team through a year of increased productivity as the BRI continued to conduct monthly meetings and engaged members in numerous advocacy efforts at the state and county level. Paired with the consistent ratings of the organization's two radio shows on WVOX and WOR 710 AM, and the doubling of its social media presence, the BRI continues to reinvent its image all while becoming one of the thought leaders in the building and realty sectors in Westchester County and the mid-Hudson region.
“The board of trustees believes that having our executive officer be recognized as a CEO reflects the proactive, professional and entrepreneurial organization and culture we’re trying to build,” BRI president Lisa DeRosa said. “We also strongly believe that this title change will enhance the prestige of the organization and bring us into alignment with the titles given to executive officers in the Westchester-based organizations that we regard to be our peers.”
During 2020, the BRI was able to hold two successful fundraising campaigns, combining to raise over $40,000 for the charitable nonprofits Feeding Westchester and Lifting Up Westchester. The BRI was also instrumental in launching the Building and Allied Construction Industries of Westchester (BACI), the local Westchester chapter of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the New York State Builders Association (NYSBA). Foley was recently appointed to a one-year term on the Land Development Committee for NAHB.
“George Frank and Albert Annunziata, my predecessors at the BRI, worked tirelessly for years to make the BRI an organization resilient enough to withstand a once-in-a-century pandemic and a furious pace of change at the state and county level,” said Foley. “I’m grateful for the trust that President De Rosa, the trustees and the hardworking members of the BRI have put in me to continue our path of innovation and progress and look forward to continue to advocate for the best interests of our industry, for smart growth, affordable housing, and commonsense approaches to sustaining our communities, and to experiment with new opportunities for our members to build relationships and improve their businesses.”
Foley graduated from Harvard University and then worked on former President Barack Obama’s presidential campaign as a media director in 2008.
