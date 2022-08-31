Former mayor Janiak to receive Legacy Award

The Women’s Enterprise Development Center (WEDC), an award-winning organization serving Westchester and the Hudson Valley, will honor former Scarsdale mayor Anne M. Janiak, a founder of WEDC and a pioneer in helping women achieve economic self-sufficiency and financial stability through entrepreneurship, with WEDC’s Legacy Award at the organization’s 25th anniversary gala Thursday, Sept. 15 at Lake Isle Country Club in Eastchester. 

In recognition of Janiak’s enormous accomplishments, WEDC’s board of directors is launching that evening the Anne M. Janiak Leadership Grant Program to support WEDC clients who have demonstrated strong leadership skills and achieved success in starting their businesses.

