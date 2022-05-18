Gramolini celebrated for 40 years’ service

Members of the Advocate Brokerage team gathered with the Binday and Koslowsky families on May 5 for Cinco de Carol. The event, held at Aperiti Wine Bar in Scarsdale, was planned to celebrate Carol Gramolini, vice president and commercial lines manager for her 40 years of service to the Scarsdale-based insurance firm.
Gramolini began working at Advocate Brokerage during the early days of the firm, working closely with founder and president Roz Binday. “Carol was my right hand during the early years and together, we made quite a formidable team,” said Binday. “Her loyalty and dedication to Advocate Brokerage cannot be adequately expressed.”
Denise Koslowsky added, “We were so fortunate to be able to be together with so many members of our Advocate family to celebrate Cinco de Carol! The food and company were both amazing and the live in-person smiles on everyone’s faces made this a priceless evening.”
