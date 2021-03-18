Gruenberg selected as honoree

New York State Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins has chosen Dara Gruenberg as one of three honorees during Women’s History Month. Along with Sen. Shelley Mayer, Stewart-Cousins hosts an event each year to honor and thank exceptional women in their districts.
Stewart-Cousins, in a letter to Gruenberg, wrote, “Your work has been inspiring. You have secured much needed PPE for the village government, spearheaded various COVID-19 fundraising initiatives including coordinating Eileen Fisher’s donation of reusable gowns to White Plains Hospital, and organized the villagewide ‘Chalk the ’Dale’ event to thank local health care workers and first responders. You have made a profound difference in the lives of so many in Scarsdale and Westchester.”
A virtual celebration will be held Tuesday, March 23, from 7 to 8 p.m. at which time Gruenberg will be honored and invited to speak. It will be livestreamed on Stewart-Cousins’ Facebook page at http://bit.ly/3bSvVyA.
