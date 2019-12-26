Hall of Famer Kathy Hurwitz

Kathy Hurwitz, village of Scarsdale senior citizen coordinator, was inducted into the Westchester County Seniors Hall of Fame Friday, Dec. 6. To be nominated, seniors must have made significant and enduring contributions to enhance Westchester’s quality of life through their professional work, volunteer achievements, or both. Hurwitz, a village of Scarsdale employee for more than 20 years, longtime resident and former Scarsdale Schools teacher, serves seniors in Scarsdale and beyond.
