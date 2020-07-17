Holzberg outsells for William Pitt-Julia B. Fee

Agnes Holzberg, a real estate agent in the Scarsdale office of William Pitt-Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, was honored in the 2020 REAL Trends list as one of the top performing agents in New York. Her category, individuals by volume, was based on performance in 2019. “I am incredibly proud of our agents whose achievements awarded them this impressive recognition,” said Paul Breunich, president and CEO of William Pitt-Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty. “To be ranked among the top 1.5% of 1.4 million real estate professionals nationally is a testament to the exceptional service these agents provide to their clients every day.” In the individuals by volume category, 15 agents in New York and nine in Connecticut were named in the list of “America’s Best” real estate professionals.
