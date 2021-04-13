For the second straight year, the New York Press Association held a virtual press convention and awards ceremony April 8-9 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After winning 10 awards in each of the 2018 and 2019 Better Newspaper Contests, The Scarsdale Inquirer staff took home 13 awards for the 2020 competition year in a wider array of prestigious categories.
More than 150 newspapers submitted 2,440 entries in 64 categories.
Splitting his year between sports and news/features/COVID-19 coverage, sports editor/special sections editor/digital editor Todd Sliss won the Inquirer’s two first-place awards in the categories of Business, Financial & Economic News and Sports Feature Story.
Writing about what judges called “out of the norm topics,” Sliss won his business coverage award for exploring the funeral industry, the Phase 1 reopening of local businesses, the real estate market, the trading card resurgence/American Legends and the lack of commuters impacting Metro-North and Central Taxi during the pandemic.
Sliss’ sports feature focused on Scarsdale’s 10-year-old Taylor Anfang, who switched from gymnastics to Ninja Warrior competitions. Judges said: “Getting so much into the article is key, even the part introducing the gym. Having so many quotes from the subject, and solid quotes at that, really elevates a well-written piece.” It was the fifth time he’s taken home the top prize in the category.
Sliss, for the seventh time since 2001, placed in the Sports Writer of the Year category. He took third for the fifth time, and had back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2014 and 2015.
Judges said, “Entire spectrum of sports presented in the entry, with some great deeper dives. Nice to see articles on sports such as paddle [Ana Zubori] and ninja warrior. The offseason [Hunter] Miller feature was constructed well and engaging.” Other work featured included a piece on the pro football dreams of Andrew Verboys Jr. and the individual players quarantined from the Scarsdale High School boys soccer team in October.
The Inquirer was a runner-up in seven categories. Valerie Abrahams, who was a reporter from September 2014 to August 2018 before taking over as editor, took second in Feature Story, annually the most competitive category in the contest, for her profile of the long, proud history of Central Taxi. The story ran just two months before the pandemic hit hard locally. “This is a delightful feature. It engages the reader from first word to last, is well written, and the topic may not be one many people think about, until they have need of a cab. The addition of the sidebar was an exceptional touch,” judges said. It was the second career individual NYPA award for Abrahams, who won first place in 2016 for Best News/Feature Series for her coverage of a wellness initiative in Scarsdale schools.
Nicholas Perrone, who joined the staff in March 2018, won his first-ever NYPA award, second place for News Story, for his coverage of the George Floyd vigil held in Scarsdale in June. “Great use of narrative in a news story,” judges said. “The writer put me behind these students all the way.”
Arts Coverage also stood out to judges, who called the work of Deborah Skolnick and Sliss “a truly wonderful array of arts coverage,” for Skolnik’s stories about brightening a neighborhood with painted stones, local author Barbara Josselsohn and the Magic Garden animated reboot, and Sliss’ stories about poet Billy Collins and a pandemic documentary made by Scarsdale High School sophomores.
The Inquirer’s look also garnered recognition as longtime art director Eileen Farrell took home second place for Best Front Page for her designs featuring Dr. Mark Weller and the Combating COVID series debut, and the Floyd vigil. “The excellent use of such wonderful art work on EVERY page is what made this entry a winner in my opinion. The headlines were outstanding as well. Awesome work!” judges said.
It wasn’t just the newspaper taking home accolades — the Inquirer also took home second place for Magazine and Special Sections/Niche Publications (Newsprint). Scarsdale Living Magazine was edited by Lisa Bradlow, designed by Farrell and features photographs by photographer Jim MacLean, who first joined the Inquirer staff in 2007. Judges said, “Loved the way this magazine is put together! Great mix of content with advertising, and I especially liked the Foodie's Guide and Endpage. Hey Now!”
For special sections, the Kids! Section edited by Todd Sliss and designed by Ann Marie Rezen was a winner for the seventh time since 2008, this time taking second: “This is great. Nicely designed from front to back. Great flow and visual variation.” Sliss and Rezen have collaborated on 20 prize-winning special sections over the years.
MacLean, a perennial multi-award winner, won several more awards, including second place in Picture Story for his graduation coverage and third place in Photographic Excellence for the Inquirer, while also winning awards for sister papers The Rivertowns Enterprise (first place Sports Feature Photo and second place Sports Action Photo) and The Record-Review (third place Sports Feature Photo). For his graduation photos, judges said, “Great shots of happiness on faces that were robbed from much of their senior year moments,” and for Photographic Excellence, “The number of photos to go with each story is just fantastic.”
In a year of collaboration, Perrone, Abrahams, Sliss and Kristen Bayrakdarian placed third in the Election/Politics category for coverage of delayed elections, absentee ballots, early voting lines, the village giving the Voters Choice Party its contact database, Mimi Rocah’s run for Westchester County District Attorney and Election Day itself.
In an extremely prestigious category, the staff, which also includes Sandy Greene (page 2 and 4 editor and proofreading), Suzanne Brown (newsletter designer), Deborah Anders (contributing writer), Eve Marx (police reports), Katherine Potter (ad design) and Thomas O’Halloran (ad sales), took home an honorable mention in the Past Presidents’ Award for General Excellence, which takes into account every aspect of the newspaper from the front page to the back cover and everything in between.
“We are extremely proud of all the honors bestowed upon us during such an important year in the history of not only Scarsdale and Edgemont, but the entire world,” Abrahams said. “It has been a true challenge and privilege to cover the community during the pandemic and we will strive to keep up a high standard of coverage going forward.”
The Record-Review took home first place for Special Section — Advertising, for the Graduation issue, which was edited by Edward Baum, designed by David Lada and features the work of ad designer Potter, ad sales by Francesca Lynch, O’Halloran and Marilyn Petrosa and the photography of MacLean. “This newspaper team created a perfect template for other newspapers to follow when publishing graduation guides. With slick pagination and great photography, this piece is great,” judges said.
All three sister papers are published by Deborah White.
