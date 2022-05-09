The Scarsdale Inquirer won five awards in the New York Press Association’s 2021 Better Newspaper Contest, presented at the annual spring convention April 28-29 in Saratoga. This was the first in-person convention since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Inquirer took home first and third places in the Best News or Feature Series category. The first-place award was for the staff’s coverage of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on New York City, which judges called “a great package of stories, with so many strong pieces. There was not a weak story in the bunch.” The articles were written by senior reporter Todd Sliss, editorial contributor/staff photographer Jim MacLean and freelance writer Molly Bookner.
Coverage of Afghan resettlement garnered third place, featuring stories by Sliss, MacLean and reporter Kris Dilorenzo from The Inquirer’s sister paper, The Rivertowns Enterprise. Judges applauded the writers’ dealing with “complex issues,” adding, “Stories were well organized and well sourced. Personal stories were powerful. Fine work!”
Sliss, freelance writer Deborah Skolnik, editor Valerie Abrahams and former Inquirer reporter Nicholas Perrone tied for second place for Coverage of Local Government. Photographer MacLean’s photos were applauded in the judge’s comments.
MacLean took home second place in the Feature Photo category for an image of a child grabbing a giant bubble. Judges said, “A photo full of whimsy and so clear.”
The Inquirer earned fourth place in the state for Sports Coverage with an honorable mention. The award was won by former sports editor Sliss, current sports editor Rob DiAntonio and photographer/sports contributor MacLean. “There are plenty of pictures here to help add to the coverage and I find the boxed information with stats … particularly helpful to the reader.”
In the 2021 contest, 132 newspapers submitted 2,481 entries in 67 categories. Entries were judged by the Nebraska Press Association.
