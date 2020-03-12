JoAnn Murphy to receive 2020 Legacy Award

Iona College will commemorate the 50th year since it began welcoming female students to its all-male institution with yearlong events. On April 3, Iona will present the 2020 Legacy Award and 2020 Women of Achievement Awards to notable alumnae for their career accomplishments and contributions to their communities. The event will be held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City at 7 p.m.
Scarsdale resident JoAnn Mazzella Murphy ’98H, an Iona College trustee and co-chair of the Student Development and Mission Committee of the board, will receive the 2020 Legacy Award. In 1998, Murphy received an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters for her dedication and support of the arts and cultural events at Iona. She is chair of the Iona College Council on the Arts and a 2006 recipient of the Brother Driscoll Award for Heroic Humanitarian Service. She was vice chair of Country Bank, the broker-owner of Ellinghouse & Stacy, and a former art and antiques gallery owner.
Grammy Award-winner and Iona alumna Eileen A. Ivers will perform as well as alumnus Chris Brown and The Bookends Band.
For more info on “50 Years of Women at Iona College,” visit ionaconnection.com/ScholarshipGala.
