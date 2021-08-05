Juthani nominated public health commissioner

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has nominated Edgemont graduate Dr. Manisha Juthani as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health.
Juthani is an infectious diseases physician at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, where she specializes in the diagnosis, management and prevention of infections in older adults. Her most recent area of interest is at the interface of infectious diseases and palliative care, including the role of antibiotics at the end of life.
She completed her undergraduate training at the University of Pennsylvania, attended Cornell University Medical College, completed residency training at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Campus, and was a chief resident at Memorial-Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She arrived at Yale School of Medicine in 2002 for infectious diseases fellowship training and joined the faculty full time in 2006. She assumed the role of infectious diseases fellowship program director in 2012.
“Dr. Juthani’s background in infectious diseases will be a tremendous benefit to the people of Connecticut as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen our vaccination efforts,” Lamont said. “When seeking candidates to serve in this role, Dr. Juthani came recommended by many top experts in this field, and I am thrilled to have her join our administration.”
“I am grateful to the civil servants at the Connecticut Department of Public Health, Dr. Gifford and Governor Lamont for leading us through this pandemic to date,” Juthanisaid. “Under Dr. Gifford’s leadership, I look forward to continuing their efforts related to COVID-19, mental health, health equity, health disparities, and access to health care going forward.”
In accepting the nomination, Juthani will succeed Dr. Deidre Gifford as head of the state’s public health agency.
Juthani will begin at the Department of Public Health Monday, Sept. 20. “I welcome Dr. Juthani to our team, and I am delighted to pass the reins of the Department of Public Health into her capable hands,” Gifford said. “She joins a dedicated and skilled group of leaders at the department, whose work and dedication to public health over the last year have been exemplary.
