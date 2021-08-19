Kantor receives STEAM scholarship

Scarsdale High School graduate Jolie Kantor was awarded the NSHSS STEAM Scholarship by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). The scholarship was established to honor those students who embrace and celebrate the STEAM field (science/medicine, technology, engineering, arts, or mathematics). Of nearly 800 applicants, Kantor was one of 10 students who were selected to each be awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
She recognized her passion for science and medicine when she took advanced honors science classes. She was part of the Science Research Program, and she also joined a radiation oncology lab at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC), conducting clinical research with the assistance of a physician and medical student. During her time there, she co-wrote two papers that were published in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology Biology Physics.
In addition to her research, Kantor presented her work at competitions and participated in training medical students. She received third place at the Tri County Science and Technology Fair in 2020 and has taught medical students during her time at MSKCC. Along with her passion in the medical field and her experience, she served as the chief financial officer of the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital Leadership Circle. She contributed to raising over $160,000 for the Child Life Department.
NSHSS is the premier international honors and scholarship program co-founded by Claes Nobel and James Lewis. It offers a lifetime of benefits, pairing the highest performing students worldwide with high school and college scholarships, events, connections, internships and career opportunities that begin in high school and carry on through college and careers. For more information, visit https://nshss.org.
