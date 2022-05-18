Kohns receive outstanding achievement award

Two Scarsdale brothers, Asher and Zane Kohn, were awarded the Todd H. Bol Award for Outstanding Achievement. After the Scarsdale library installed five Little Free Libraries around town, the brothers started the “Diverse Books Teach Tolerance” project. They use Little Free Libraries to distribute free books by diverse authors or about the experiences of diverse groups. Every month, they share a new selection of books for child, teen and adult readers. In addition, the brothers have started an Action Book Club.
The Todd H. Bol Award honors extraordinary individuals who embody LFL’s mission to build community, inspire readers and expand book access for all. “It is a privilege to recognize Asher and Zane as one of this year’s winners of the Todd H. Bol Award for Outstanding Achievement,” said LFL Executive Director Greig Metzger. “Their volunteer efforts exemplify the vision of the late founder of Little Free Library, Todd Bol, to engage communities and enrich lives through the power of shared books. Through their effort, Asher and Zane have made their community a better place to be.”
Their motto: “Building a better community, one book at a time.”
To learn more about the Kohns’ project, go to www.diversebookstt.com.
