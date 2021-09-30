Local charity honorees have local roots

On Oct. 18, American Friends of Soroka Medical Center (AFSMC) will host Tomorrow’s Health Today, its ninth annual gala event, at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City. AFSMC, a nonprofit organization based in Scarsdale, is honored to spotlight Israel’s Soroka Medical Center’s leadership in medical and scientific research and successes in fostering innovation in the service of saving lives, while raising funds to support a new innovation center in the Negev.
Rachel Heisler Sheinfeld, executive director of AFSMC and longtime Scarsdale resident, said “From bench to bedside, research and innovation at Soroka Medical Center saves lives. Soroka shines as a beacon of hope, healing and innovation by delivering ‘tomorrow’s health today,’ enriching the lives of Negev residents, while advancing global health.”
The funds raised at this event help support a new Innovation Center at the André Deloro Medical Research Institute at Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva, Israel. The institute will focus on advancement of personalized medicine and the study, prevention and cure of disease. It will equip Israel’s most promising physician-researchers with the laboratories, resources, guidance and administrative support they need to initiate transformational, patient-centered medical research that benefits the region, the country and the world.
The event will honor Pedro Lichtinger and Dr. Jay E. Selman, two leaders who have each dedicated their careers to advancing global health and alleviating human suffering.
Former Scarsdale resident Lichtinger will receive The Soroka’s Healthcare Champion Award. He is co-founder, chairman and CEO at Starton Therapeutics, a company dedicated to improving and extending the lives of cancer patients by unlocking the full potential of approved drugs with an innovative delivery model. A pharmaceutical and biotechnology senior executive, Lichtinger is an expert in the drug development cycle from proof of concept to loss of exclusivity. He spent 16 years at Pfizer, where he held senior positions as president of Global Primary Care, president of Europe Animal Health and Global Health and president of Europe Pharmaceuticals. Prior to launching Starton, he served as CEO of Optimer Pharmaceuticals, where he focused on advancing hospital antibiotics, and as CEO of Asterias Biotherapeutics, a company developing regenerative medicine using stem cells.
Dr. Albert Bourla, Soroka Gala’s honorary chair and a Scarsdale resident, is chairman and CEO of Pfizer. While leading one of the most vital health care emergency responses in recent history, he is having a transformative impact on human health by fulfilling Pfizer's purpose: breakthroughs that change patients’ lives. A longtime friend and colleague of Lichtinger, he said, “I have known Pedro for 25 years, and I can’t think of a person more deserving of this honor. Pedro was not only my boss, but my mentor and one of the smartest people I know. He taught me about business, entrepreneurship, and the importance of thinking big, which has served me and Pfizer well, particularly over these past 18 months. He always looked at things differently and was able to see opportunities where others would get stuck on the problem.” He added, "Congratulations, Pedro. I am forever grateful for the lessons you have taught me that have helped shape my life and career."
Dr. Selman, formerly of Edgemont, will receive The Soroka Inspirational Leadership Award. He is the president emeritus of American Friends of Soroka Medical Center and serves as a director of the nonprofit. As board leader, Selman developed strategic partnerships and initiated educational webinars about the pandemic, while inspiring American Friends of Soroka to embrace core humanitarian values, hope and resilience.
Caroline Franklin Freidfertig, also a longtime Scarsdale resident and president of the board, said “Jay is a powerhouse of wisdom and compassion. His dedication to Soroka, combined with his impressive clinical experience and generosity, makes him an exceptional leader. It has been an honor to advance our mission alongside Jay.”
Selman is a neurologist with areas of expertise including headaches and migraines, autism, ADHD, developmental disabilities, concussions and head trauma, stroke, spasticity, cerebral palsy, tics and Tourette syndrome. He is also professor of clinical child neurology in the Division of Child Neurology/Columbia University Irving Medical Center (CUIMC) and retired as chief of neurology at Blythedale Children’s Hospital in Valhalla.
In reflecting on the decision for Israel to become the real-world test case of the vaccine’s efficacy, Bourla stated: “As a small nation with universal health care, sophisticated systems for collecting and sharing data and deep experience in crisis management, Israel was considered an ideal place for studying the vaccine in a real-world setting. As one of Israel’s leading institutions, with a pioneering spirit and deep focus on clinical research, Soroka represents an ideal place for innovation and medical breakthroughs.”
Thanks to President Emeritus Ruth Steinberg, Angela Retelny, Deborah Cherki and Dr. Therese Rosenblatt, Scarsdale leaders who serve on the Soroka board, and the combined efforts of Friends around the world, Soroka Medical Center is one of Israel’s leading institutions in the fastest growing and most diverse region. Soroka’s Center for Clinical Research will equip Israel’s most promising physicians and researchers with the laboratories, resources, guidance and administrative support they need to initiate transformational, patient-centered medical research benefiting the region, the country and the world. Soroka is the teaching hospital for Ben-Gurion University.
To attend the gala, visit Soroka.org/Gala. For sponsorship opportunities or questions, contact friends@soroka.org or call Executive Director Rachel Heisler Sheinfeld at 914-725-9070.
