Marquis Who's Who includes Dr. Reiffel

Dr. Robert Reiffel, a Scarsdale resident and White Plains Hospital staff member since 1980, has been included in Marquis Who's Who. A plastic and hand surgeon for White Plains Hospital Physician Associates with more than 40 years of experience, Reiffel performs cosmetic and reconstructive operations while also facilitating optimal recovery for the many patients in his care. Additionally, he was appointed emeritus chief of the plastic surgery section at White Plains Hospital, where he is also past president of the medical and dental staff.
Beginning in 1973, Reiffel completed an internship and residency in general surgery at Roosevelt Hospital, now Mount Sinai West. By 1980, he conducted a residency in plastic surgery and fellowship in hand surgery at New York University Langone Medical Center, formerly the New York University Medical Center. After relocating to White Plains, he established a private practice, Artistic Plastic Surgery. Since the 1980s, his office has performed hand, face, breast, body and skin procedures for those in need. Throughout his tenure, he has also contributed numerous articles to several medical publications.
Reiffel is a member of various medical organizations, including the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the American College of Surgeons, the Medical Society of the State of New York, the New York Regional Society of Plastic Surgeons, the New York Society for Surgery of the Hand and the American Society for Surgery of the Hand. He received first prize in the Senior Division of the 1980 Scholarship Contest subsidized by the Educational Foundation of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and, in 1993, was given the Best Original Photographic Exhibit Award from the Greater New York Orchid Show, an inspiration for the name of his private practice.
Reiffel lived in Scarsdale since the age of 2, went through Fox Meadow Elementary, Scarsdale Junior High (now the middle school) and Scarsdale High School, having graduated in 1964. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University and, in 1972, graduated from Columbia University with a doctor of medicine. He is a certified diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery with added qualifications in surgery of the hand. He has been featured in past Who's Who editions published by Marquis Who's Who, including Who's Who in the East and Who's Who in America and has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Marquis Who's Who.
