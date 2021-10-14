Nagaldinne wins 2 essay competitions

Last year Nirvaan Nagaldinne, then a 10th grader at Edgemont Jr/Sr High School, researched and composed a short-term and long-term financial plan which he entered in SIFMA Foundation’s Spring 2021 National InvestWrite® Competition. Nagaldinne came in first place in New York State.
The spring 2021 InvestWrite competition challenged students to write an essay about what is important for their future. They did research to determine how they would invest in the short run and in the long term to benefit themselves and others and how stocks, bonds or mutual funds can be combined to create a successful diversified portfolio.
And in the fall of 2020, Nagaldinne penned an essay on how challenges can create opportunities in the global economy and in life. He defied the challenges of distance learning and came in seventh place beating out thousands of other students around the country in the high school division. His essay was about how challenged students have adapted to change at some point in their lives, how a publicly traded company has adapted to change and how that company’s stock could be combined with other stocks, bonds or mutual funds to create a successful long-term portfolio.
SIFMA — a leading trade association for broker-dealers, investment banks and asset managers operating in the U.S. and global capital markets —Foundation’s InvestWrite national essay competition bridges classroom learning in math, social studies and language arts with the practical research and knowledge required for saving, investing and long-term planning.
“SIFMA Foundation’s programs provide youth of all backgrounds and especially in underserved communities the knowledge and tools for financial independence,” said Melanie Mortimer, president of the SIFMA Foundation. “We equip teachers to bring investor education into classrooms and prepare young people early in life to navigate the capital markets and financial decision-making. To date, we’ve transformed the lives of 20 million students like Nirvaan through learning that is practical and fun.”
Nagaldinne is currently a junior at the Edgemont Jr/Sr High School. He enjoys studying the stock market and macro trends, and is part of the Investing and Entrepreneurship clubs at the school. Aside from financial literacy, he is passionate about athletics — he is a triathlete and a mid-distance runner (400-3,000m), and has competed in multiple USATF events. He also runs a YouTube channel on fitness, muscle building and nutrition.
Nagaldinne and his teacher, Michele Merlini, were honored by the SIFMA Foundation with prizes and recognition.
