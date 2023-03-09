NYS Assembly Women of Distinction Award

Assembly Member Amy Paulin has awarded 10 women of Scarsdale and Edgemont with the NYS Assembly 2023 Women of Distinction Award. The award honors and recognizes local women who have worked to improve their communities and positively impact the lives of others. Each year Paulin awards applicants from different towns in her district; this year she awarded the women of Scarsdale and Edgemont. Awards were given for work and accomplishments in education, health care, humanitarian work and community volunteerism.
The honorees, in alphabetical order, are Sarah Bell, Wendy Gendel, Marcy Berman-Goldstein, Dr. Darlene Haber, Dr. Supriya Jain, Elaine Lu, Pamela Montgomery, BK Munguia, Tracey Tsai and Khushbu Upadhyay, and were honored at an awards ceremony Sunday, March 5, at the Scarsdale library.
