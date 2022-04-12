Rising Star Award goes to … Marcy Berman-Goldstein

Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service (SFCS) has selected Marcy Berman-Goldstein to receive its annual Rising Star Award in recognition of her volunteer leadership and contributions to many Scarsdale organizations. The award recognizes leaders in the Scarsdale community who have demonstrated dedicated, impactful and active community service.
The award will be presented to Berman-Goldstein at the SFCS 2022 annual benefit gala, Centennial Celebration, Thursday, May 12, at the Scarsdale Golf Club. Tickets to honor Berman-Goldstein can be purchased at SFCSinc.org.
"This award recognizes that Marcy has become one of Scarsdale’s most active and valued civic volunteers, and business leaders, over the years. The commitment, creativity and energy with which Marcy approaches her multitude of roles and initiatives has earned her the respect and acknowledgement of the Scarsdale community and of the organizations she serves," said James Genova, SFCS executive director. "Marcy’s involvement is driven by her desire for the betterment of our community and to see those around her thrive. Her leadership style is defined by a recognition of the inherent value of teamwork. Marcy’s volunteer efforts are deeply influenced by her care for the rich history, intrinsic character and promising future of our village."
Berman-Goldstein is co-owner, with Abbey Solomon, of I Am More, a clothing store in Scarsdale Village that is devoted to empowering women to feel confident, supporting women-owned businesses and designers, and giving back to local and women’s philanthropic organizations. Berman-Goldstein and Solomon operate I Am More as a philanthropic business, donating sales profits to charity. Since its inception, I Am More’s philanthropic events and donations have benefited more than 60 organizations.
Berman-Goldstein is also co-president and a founding board member of the Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA), a collaborative nonprofit organization of Scarsdale merchants, dedicated to supporting the village of Scarsdale and its local businesses. She has been integral in the SBA’s establishment and growth, committing countless volunteer hours to ensuring that Scarsdale remains a dynamic village and that the merchants have a voice in the community.
Berman-Goldstein helped lead several initiatives that engaged the community and helped drive traffic to businesses in Scarsdale Village. She introduced, organized and ran the first-ever Health, Beauty & Wellness Fair in Scarsdale Village, which was attended and enjoyed by more than 700 people. She was also co-creator and chair of the Scarsdale Music Festival, which attracted thousands from Scarsdale and surrounding communities, far exceeding anyone’s expectations.
A member of the Junior League of Central Westchester since 2010, she helped develop the league’s sponsorship program, establishing integral relationships with many executive directors and owners of Westchester County businesses and corporations, and ran several of the annual fundraising events.
In addition to work for her community, Berman-Goldstein is a board-certified radiologist, specializing in women’s imaging. She completed her residency and fellowship training at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City in 2005, and remained on staff until 2017.
