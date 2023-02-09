Rising Star Award goes to … the Copelands

Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service (SFCS) selected Lisa and Jordan Copeland to receive its annual Rising Star Award in recognition of their volunteer leadership and contributions to many Scarsdale organizations. The award recognizes leaders in the Scarsdale community who have demonstrated dedicated, impactful and active community service.

On Thursday, May 11, the award will be presented to Lisa and Jordan Copeland at the SFCS 2023 annual benefit gala, to be held at the Scarsdale Golf Club. 

