On Saturday, Feb. 29, Temple Israel Center of White Plains will honor Ellen and Robert Salant of Scarsdale and celebrate the installation of Senior Rabbi Annie Tucker. All are invited to join the festivities, which will be held at 280 Old Mamaroneck Road at 7:30 p.m. The event will include a brief program followed by an elegant buffet dinner, dancing, silent auction and raffle.
For the past 25 years, Ellen Salant has served in lay leadership roles at TIC, including a recent term as president. She chairs the Personnel Committee and is a longtime member of the Executive Committee and board of trustees. She was also a Simchat Torah honoree.
Ellen is a member of the UJA-Federation of New York‘s Mental Health and Wellbeing Committee and a board member of the Westchester Jewish Council. She serves as a career coach for Volunteer New York and as an instructor at Westchester Community College. She has an undergraduate degree from Barnard College and a master’s degree from the NYU Stern School of Business. She previously worked at the American Express Co. as a manager of direct marketing.
Robert Salant is also an active TIC member. He recently led a task force to upgrade and modernize the synagogue’s security system, inaugurated the Hebrew High School’s participation in the Midnight Run and has served for decades as a Days of Awe usher. Robert received his undergraduate and medical degrees from NYU. He is a clinical associate professor of urology at the NYU School of Medicine and maintains a private practice in New York City. The Salants have endowed the Robert and Ellen Salant Pre-Health Program and the Salant Family Research Fund, which provide support and opportunities for students in NYU medical, nursing and dental schools.
In July 2019, Rabbi Tucker became only the fourth senior rabbi of TIC in the last 80 years. Since joining, she has brought fresh, thoughtful teaching to the community through her weekly Erev Shabbat (Friday afternoon) messages, sermons and adult education. She has introduced dynamic programming like a fall Back to Shul event, a Hanukkah concert featuring Neshama Carlebach, and a visit from a former white nationalist as part of a symposium on hatred. Tucker comes to Temple Israel Center from Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah in Wilmette, Illinois, and before Wilmette, she served as associate rabbi of The Jewish Center in Princeton, New Jersey. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania where she majored in psychology and Jewish studies. A Wexner Graduate Fellow, she earned a master’s degree in Jewish education from the Jewish Theological Seminary in 2001 and was ordained in 2006 with a concentration in pastoral counseling.
To purchase tickets or place an ad in the online journal, visit TICAnnualGala.org.
