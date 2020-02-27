Real estate brokerage Houlihan Lawrence announced this year’s recipients of the annual Emerald Awards, an honor awarded to the company’s top agents in recognition of exceptional sales results over the past calendar year.
Individuals were recognized from across the firm’s offices in Westchester, Connecticut and the Hudson Valley. Emerald Award recipients from the Scarsdale office were Laura Miller, Susan Greenberg, Joan Frederick and Tian Ying Xu.
