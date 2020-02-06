Scarsdale Arts Council awarded grant

ArtsWestchester presented 55 “Arts Alive” grants Jan. 24 totaling $105,000 to help fund more concerts, festivals, theater performances, arts workshops, film festivals, dance classes and much more throughout Westchester and Rockland counties. Ed Morgan, former Scarsdale mayor and president of the Scarsdale Arts Council, received a grant award at the ArtsWestchester gallery in White Plains, where the reception took place. Administered by ArtsWestchester, the 2020 Arts Alive grants are funded by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. Arts Alive grantees are chosen through a competitive process that includes a panel of community members and arts professionals. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, New York Senators Shelley Mayer and David Carlucci and Assemblymen David Buchwald, among other notable dignitaries and business leaders, joined ArtsWestchester’s Board of Trustees to present the grants last week. Pictured from left, 2020 Arts Alive Grantees artist Zafiro Acevedo, Judy Ayres of Westchester Public Private Partnership for Aging Services, Sarah Bracey White of Greenburgh’s Arts and Culture Committee, artist Ni’ma Ford, dancer and choreographer Rebecca Thomas and Ed Morgan of Scarsdale Arts Council — with Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and grants event sponsor Ed Domingo, COO of Empire City Casino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.