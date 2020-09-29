Scarsdale Bowl Dinner rescheduled for 2021

The Scarsdale Foundation Bowl Dinner, originally scheduled for April 22, was postponed until Sept. 24 because of the COVID pandemic. As the health and safety of the community is of highest priority, the event as planned will not take place. Instead, at a very small ceremony on Sept. 24, with appropriate social distancing and wearing protective masks, the Scarsdale Foundation honored BK Munguia and Jonathan Mark with the Scarsdale Bowl. And then on Thursday, April 22, 2021, they will again be celebrated and honored, hopefully with the rest of the community present, at the 2021 Bowl Dinner.
For the first time, this year’s Bowl Dinner was also planned as a fundraiser. Funds are very much still needed to support scholarships for deserving Scarsdale college students in need. The money raised by the Scarsdale Foundation goes toward grants for Scarsdale students, and that financial need this year was higher than normal due to the pandemic. If you wish to give a donation, visit scarsdalefoundation.org. All those who have already purchased tickets will be contacted individually by email. You may consider donating the value of your tickets to the Scarsdale Foundation as a fully tax-deductible contribution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.