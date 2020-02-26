Scarsdale couple to be honored as advocates for adults with autism

Four individuals, including Scarsdale residents Liane Kupferberg Carter and husband Marc Carter, who advocate for and support adults with autism, will be honored by Yes She Can Inc., a leader in job skills development for young adults with autism and related disabilities. The ceremony will be held at a breakfast Wednesday, March 25, at the Renaissance Westchester Hotel in West Harrison.
Liane Kupferberg Carter is the author of the award-winning memoir, “Ketchup Is My Favorite Vegetable: A Family Grows Up With Autism.” Her writing has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, New York Magazine, Chicago Tribune, PBS Next Avenue, and many journals, blogs and book anthologies. She was a recipient of the Autism Science Foundation’s Caryn Schwartzman Spirit Award, which recognizes excellence in autism advocacy. A longtime community activist, she co-founded CHILD, the special education PTA in Scarsdale, and with her husband Marc created the town’s sports league for children with special needs. The couple are engaged in the expansion of Spectrum Designs, a screen-printing business that employs individuals on the autism spectrum, which opens in Pleasantville this year. Liane has a master’s in journalism from New York University and a B.A. in English from Brandeis University. One of the couple's sons has autism.
Marc Carter, actively involved in supporting the autism and disabled communities’ efforts to achieve equity status in society, sits on the board of nonprofit organizations including Hawthorne Foundation, Foundation For Empowering Citizens With Autism (FECA), NEXT for Neighbors (the housing subsidiary of NEXT for Autism) and Ramapo For Children. He is a member of the Scarsdale District School Board, serves on the board of the Mount Pleasant Cottage School District and chaired the Scarsdale Village Council on People with Disabilities, where he facilitated the development of the disabled citizen first emergency responder alert form. Retired after a 40-year career in management consulting, he specialized in health care information system technology. He has an M.B.A. in accounting from New York University Stern Graduate School of Business Administration, an M.A. in English Literature from University of Chicago and a B.A. in English Literature from Carleton College.
The other honorees are Jodi DiPiazza, an 18-year-old music student who had been diagnosed with autism at the age of 2 and has gone on to receive many awards for her musical prowess, and Peter Gerhardt, Ed.D., the executive director of the EPIC School in Paramus, New Jersey, who has for nearly 40 years utilized the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) in support of adolescents and adults with autism spectrum disorders in educational, employment, residential and community-based settings.
“We’re delighted to recognize the vast contributions of these honorees,” says Marjorie Madfis, president and executive director, Yes She Can. “They not only demonstrate that people with autism can fulfill their potential, but they have dedicated their lives to ensuring they are included in every aspect of our community.”
For more information about the awards breakfast to support Yes She Can’s continuing work, visit yesshecaninc.org/aaaa20/
