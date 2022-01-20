Scarsdale girls tennis team honored by senator

The Scarsdale girls tennis team received recognition from State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for having won the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's Girls Tennis Team Championships on Nov. 5. The proclamation given to the tennis team acknowledges that a team winning a state championship title in New York displays the dedication, commitment and teamwork required to reach the highest level of success.
