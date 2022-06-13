The Scarsdale Public Library (SPL) has won the Society of American Registered Architects-NY Council (SARA NY) Design Award and Dattner Architects will be honored at an awards gala in New York City on June 14 for having transformed the library into a “Library in a Park.”
SPL incorporates many natural elements, with stone wall interiors and floor-to-ceiling windows providing plenty of daylight and views of the surrounding nature. The entire building was reconfigured and renovated, allowing the library to meet many programmatic goals for improved flexibility, technology, usage and access, with 38,000-plus square feet of usable, modern space.
Diane Greenwald, former Scarsdale Public Library board president and co-chair of the Library Building Committee, said, “Though among the busiest Westchester libraries, SPL’s facility was tired, with decades of deferred maintenance and structural accessibility issues. Dattner helped SPL maximize existing building features and expand into the surrounding park, bringing the outdoors in. Dattner’s sensitive design improved efficiency and enhanced functionality, integrating old and new design elements from both the original 1950s building and the 1973 addition.
“SPL now offers one cohesive experience, fully accessible, with modernized technology and flexible spaces for enjoyment for generations to come. I am thrilled every time I walk though this now award-winning place, our library at the center of our community,” she said.
In December 2016, Scarsdale’s village trustees accepted the library board’s recommendation to support the improvement project with a $9.9 million bond as part of a public/private funding partnership. By May 2018, a Capital Campaign Committee, overseen by the Friends of the Scarsdale Library, raised $8 million, exceeding expectations by $500,000. More than 500 generous families and businesses contributed.
The Scarsdale Public Library’s Community Design Feedback Committee was comprised of a cross section of community members with various levels of interest in and use of the library. The committee was formed to continue the library board’s commitment to community involvement in every phase of the planned renovation and specifically to provide feedback to the Library Building Committee during the design development phase.
For more information on the Scarsdale Public Library, go to https://bit.ly/3xyahKP.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.