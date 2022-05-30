Being chosen for the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) as one of the finalists among 1,750 high school students from 63 countries is already an honor for any STEM enthusiast. The fair invited students who have all curated complex projects and attended a previous fair that qualified them to compete. Yet, King School junior Ben Persily managed to get an even more prestigious distinction — the third-place award winner in the category of cellular and molecular biology who took home a $1,000 prize.
“I was ecstatic when I found out that I was going to be able to go to the biggest science fair in the world. It was amazing,” said Persily.
Persily’s research, titled “The Use of Prime Editing To Induce and Correct the CFTR-F508del Mutation in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells,” transformed fibroblasts, normal connective skin cells, into induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS cells). Researchers can then manipulate these stem cells into any cell type, making them a “powerful tool for modeling and study,” according to Persily.
Persily specifically used prime editing to induce and correct the deleted codon, a set of three DNA bases, behind a common form of cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder that causes cells to produce excess fluids that obstruct breathing and digestion.
“It’s not such a crazy mutation, but it’s an important one,” he said. “The prime editing tool is very new. It’s only around three years old, so we are starting out with relatively simple mutations like cystic fibrosis, and we plan to look at more complex ones in the future,” said Persily.
Although scientists only recently developed the technique, they have already begun publishing ways to increase the efficiency of prime editing that Persily implemented into his project.
“By adding newer components that were trying to improve efficiency, we saw the efficiency of the prime editing in the cells increase nearly tenfold,” said Persily.
Gene editing has the potential to become a tool in medicine that can resolve genetic disorders. While CRISPR, the more well-known form of gene editing, may cause unwanted mutations, prime editing only cuts through one strand of DNA and could become a safer alternative.
“Gene editing already seems so advanced and so futuristic. I think it’s incredible that we’re still working to make improvements on it,” said Persily. He hopes that gene editing technology will contribute to medicinal advancement and that prime editing can become the mainstay safety netting tool of the future.
Persily, for whom science has always been a “big passion,” transferred from Scarsdale to King School for its Advanced Science Program for Independent Research and Engineering (ASPIRE). ASPIRE allows prospective sophomores to apply for independent STEM studies or conduct lab research, as long as they meet the demanding requirements.
Persily chose to conduct lab research and soon began interning at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City last summer.
“The teacher reaches out and makes a connection for us and then we can work there or intern there over the summer and into the school year. I actually lived in the city and stayed with my aunt in her apartment. I would take the bus across town and usually start my day with a few hours of cell work,” said Persily.
To learn how to induce and correct the genetics behind cystic fibrosis, Persily first had to master techniques from flow cytometry to “measure the efficiency of the reprogramming of the cells” to standard cloning protocols necessary for prime editing.
“The International Science and Engineering Fair was definitely one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. I got to meet so many other people not only from such diverse backgrounds but who also had such a strong passion for STEM,” said Persily.
Despite the competitive nature of the event, Persily found camaraderie among the other high school students through ice breakers, student mixers, a visit to the Georgia Aquarium and, most importantly, a shared love of STEM.
“I want to try to encourage more people to pursue their STEM passions, no matter who you are or what your background is,” said Persily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.