Schuman wins Real Estate Board award

Longtime Scarsdale resident Ira Schuman was recently awarded the Real Estate Board of New York’s (REBNY) Sales Brokers Most Ingenious Deal of the Year Award, generally considered to be the highest honor in New York City real estate. Schuman, vice chairman at Savills, worked with the National Urban League (NUL) to move its headquarters back to Harlem where it had been founded more than 100 years ago. He and his partner Richard Eaddy were awarded the Edward S. Gordon Memorial Award for the historic decision, which will include New York’s first Civil Rights Museum.
Schuman has won this award four times in the last 12 years and is married to Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, who represents Scarsdale and the surrounding area.
“We are honored to be recognized by REBNY for our work on a transaction that transcended real estate,” said Schuman. “In a few short years, the National Urban League will open doors to a complex that will have a significant positive impact on the community for decades to come, and we couldn’t have been prouder to play a role in making their longstanding goal a reality.”
The award-winning transaction dates back to 2011, when Schuman’s team was hired as an advisor to the National Urban League. As the NUL’s headquarters lease was coming up on Wall Street, Savills outlined the benefits of more closely aligning its real estate strategy with its core mission of economic development and the empowerment of underserved communities by owning its headquarters in Harlem.
The team recommended that NUL create a 420,000-square-foot mixed-used facility to include a Civil Rights Museum to bolster local tourism and educate the youth, retail space to support the organization, affordable and supportive housing, and offices and conferencing facilities for NUL — the Urban League Empowerment Center.
The 17-story complex is slated to open in 2023 on 125th Street, between Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard and Lenox Avenue.
