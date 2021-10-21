Singer on Inspiration Honor Roll

As part of The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration, an Inspiration Honor Roll was created to recognize the efforts of everyday citizens from frontline to essential workers to those who are working in their neighborhoods and communities on social and economic justice and equity. It was created to celebrate acts of service, kindness and civic engagement by individuals who create change in communities around the world.
Alison Singer, co-founder and president of the Autism Science Foundation (ASF), a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support research to understand the causes of autism and develop new treatments, has been included in the honor roll and recognized for her efforts to improve the lives of others. ASF serves to increase awareness of the needs of individuals and families affected by autism. Since its founding in 2009, ASF has funded millions of dollars in research to try to understand why 1 in 54 children are diagnosed with autism. As the mother of a child with profound autism and legal guardian of her adult brother with autism, Singer is a natural advocate.
From 2005 to 2009 she served as EVP and a member of the board of directors at Autism Speaks. She also currently serves on the board of the Yale Child Study Center Associates Committee, the Autism Baby Siblings Research Consortium, the CDC’s Center for Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities and Mental Health News and is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ NY State Immunization Coalition and the International Meeting for Autism Research (IMFAR). She played a critical role in the passage of the Combating Autism Act of 2006, which authorized the doubling of current federal funding for autism research. She was also the longest serving public member (12 years) of the NIH’s Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC).
President George H.W. Bush, founder of Points of Light, said, “We can find meaning and reward by serving some higher purpose than ourselves, a shining purpose, the illumination of a Thousand Points of Light… We all have something to give.”
Singer is a true role model and lifelong advocate and her efforts have led to scientific breakthroughs that have improved the lives of many people with autism.
