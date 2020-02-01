Skyliners skate to success

The Skyliners Synchronized Skating Team competed at and hosted the 2020 Eastern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships in Albany Jan. 15 to 19, earning top honors. The team was gold-medal sectional champions in four divisions — preliminary, pre-juvenile, juvenile and novice — and earned silver in the intermediate and novice divisions. More than 2,300 synchronized skaters from 147 teams gathered in Albany to compete; of those, Skyliners sent 148 skaters, ranging in age from 7 to 18.
Synchronized skating consists of eight to 20 highly skilled athletes performing a program on ice together, moving as one flowing unit at high speeds. It is characterized by teamwork, speed, intricate formations and challenging step sequences. The Skyliners team was formed in 2001 by a group of parents who wanted to create the most competitive synchronized skating club in the tri-state area. While the majority of the skaters reside in the tri-state area, Skyliners also have members from Minnesota, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Thirteen skaters from Edgemont and Scarsdale competed: Gabriella Arovas, Caitlin Chae, Kristen Lau, Caroline Miller, Julia Schmitz, Hillary Schuldenfrei, Sofia Trelles, Cindy Wang, Serina Wang, Zoe Zheng, Adriana Zhou, Grace Zhou and Sophia Wu. Skyliners will now prepare for the 2020 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships in Rhode Island Feb. 26 to 29. Pictured from left, Edgemont skaters Kristen Lau, Hillary Schuldenfrei, Caitlin Chae, Cindy Wang and Serina Wang, spanning sixth through 10th grades.
(0) comments
