Wachtler to receive award for excellence in the courtroom

Lauren Wachtler, a Scarsdale resident and partner in the law firm of Barclay Damon, will be honored by the New York State Bar Association’s Commercial and Federal Litigation Section with the Hon. Shira A. Scheindlin Award for Excellence in the Courtroom. Named for Shira A. Scheindlin, U.S. district judge (retired), College of Commercial Arbitrators fellow, and past chair of NYSBA’s Commercial & Federal Litigation Section, the award is presented to women litigators who have distinguished themselves in the courtroom in federal and state courts in New York and have shown a commitment to mentoring young attorneys. Wachtler’s award will be given in conjunction with NYSBA’s “Taking the Lead,” an annual event Wachtler chairs that is a reenactment of a civil trial showcasing courtroom best practices.
“I am so delighted that Lauren Wachtler, one of the very best and experienced female trial lawyers in New York State, has been selected to receive the Scheindlin Award for outstanding female litigators,” said Scheindlin. “I can think of no one more deserving of this award. She is an inspiration, role model and mentor to all aspiring women litigators.”
Wachtler is recognized for her work on commercial and business litigation matters and her successes for a wide range of clients in jury and nonjury trials in state and federal courts throughout New York. She is a frequent speaker and writer on the subjects of trial advocacy and women in the courtroom and a co-author of the groundbreaking NYSBA Commercial & Federal Litigation Section report, If Not Now When: Achieving Equality for Women Attorneys in the Courtroom and in ADR, and the subsequent 2019 report, The Time Is Now.
John Langan, Barclay Damon's managing partner, said, "As a firm that continues to focus on the talents and skills of its attorneys rather than on their gender, we consider this a big win for Barclay Damon and a well-deserved honor for Lauren.”
