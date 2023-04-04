WJCS celebrates 80 years, 2 board members honored

Westchester Jewish Community Services (WJCS) welcomed 250-plus guests to their 80th anniversary gala held March 28 at Brae Burn Country Club. WJCS board members Michele Brettschneider, a Scarsdale resident, and William Shirley, a longtime Larchmont resident, were honored. Now one of the largest human services organizations in Westchester, commemorating its 80th anniversary made the evening especially celebratory. "We were founded in 1943 as a small organization that served a few families who were struggling in Westchester. WJCS now has over 80 programs and serves 20,000 individuals of all ages and backgrounds," said WJCS CEO Seth Diamond. The theme of the evening was on the long-term positive impact of WJCS services.
