WJCS 2020 Gala to honor Gelboim and Mensch

Ellen Gelboim and Bob Mensch will be honored at the Westchester Jewish Community Services 2020 Gala on Tuesday, March 31, at 6:30 p.m. at Brae Burn County Club in Purchase.
Gelboim moved to Westchester in 1980, became involved in UJA-Federation and through the UJA became aware of WJCS and impressed with its work and impact. She created a Special Needs Passover Seder at Beth El Synagogue Center that has become an annual event for the past 20 years, serving more than 100 individuals with disabilities each year. After decades leading the Seder, she joined the WJCS Board.
Gelboim is an active member and former president of Beth El. She helped coordinate a program on tolerance at Scarsdale High School, where her children were students. She has a B.A. in communications from Simmons University and previously worked as a textbook editor. She and her husband Moshe have two sons and five grandchildren. Having visited all seven continents and Israel nearly 50 times, they say their favorite trips are always to visit their grandchildren.
Mensch has served on the WJCS Board since 2010 and with his wife Reggi are founding members of the WJCS POINT (Pursuing Our INdependence Together) community, created in 2008 to help young adults with developmental disabilities live independently. POINT has grown from its original 15 participants to more than 60. Mensch co-chaired POINT for two years and has chaired two POINT golf outings. He has been involved in the WJCS Compliance and Nominating committees and helped fund after-school programming in Mount Vernon.
Mensch was a founder of the Harrison Education Foundation and is a member of the New York Institute of Technology steering committee for college students with disabilities. He was also a member of the Mamaroneck Planning Committee. He is owner of Mensch Millwork Corp. which supplies architectural millwork for residential high-rise buildings in New York. He and his wife have two married children and one grandchild.
