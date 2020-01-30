Wolf Cukier celebrated for planet discovery

In a special ceremony Jan. 21, the Westchester County Board of Legislators honored Scarsdale High School senior Wolf Cukier, a young scientist who discovered a previously unknown planet while working as a NASA summer intern. Board chairman Ben Boykin presented Cukier with proclamations both from the board and from County Executive George Latimer, hailing his remarkable achievement. The board declared Wednesday, Jan. 22, Wolf Cukier Day in Westchester County. The planet is currently known as TOI 1338b, but Cukier and his family hope the planet might ultimately be named "Wolftopia."
