Scarsdale resident Lee Fischman has created WhereWeMet.org to “enlist humanity in building a worldwide map of love.” The site encourages visitors to post their “how we met” stories on a map, exactly where they first met. Fischman hopes the site helps its users “memorialize their joy” and in doing so, “increases understanding throughout the world.”
The site is currently available in English, Spanish, French and German, but a reader of nearly 130 native languages can have any story translated into their own. “Our eventual hope is for peoples in conflict to read each other’s love stories, to help them along on a path to eventual friendship.” He adds, “If you think it’s a worthwhile goal, do your part and add your story!”
The idea for the site came over dinner with friends, when that common question came up, “Where did you two first meet?” Fischman finally found time to pursue the project when he broke his ankle. “I was determined to bring a silver lining to an otherwise challenging time.”
The site has only recently been launched. A few stories are already there, pinpointed by red hearts; along with these, a bunch of purple hearts that document famous love stories. Fischman said, “We included beautiful accounts of well-known love, to motivate others to write their own beautiful story.”
Participants can purchase a wide variety of gifts to memorialize their love stories. At this point, purchased gifts defray the cost of running the site. And they are great for Valentine’s Day.
The site can be visited at wherewemet.org.
