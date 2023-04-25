Excitement for spring builds as temperatures rise and daffodils poke their heads out from the snow. One sure sign of spring is the much-anticipated cherry blossom season. Come mid-April, the Scarsdale region is bursting with the enchanting beauty of cherry blossom trees.
Cherry blossom trees, not to be confused with cherry trees that produce fruit for eating, are ornamental trees from the Prunus genus. They are common in East Asia and are the national flower of Japan, where they are called sakura.
Cherry blossom trees have become popularized in the United States over the past 100 years, with the most popular variety being the Yoshino Cherry, with near-white blossoms tinted pale pink. Other cherry blossom trees have pinker petals; some even weep like willows.
One of the reasons cherry blossom trees are so beloved is their delicate petals, which only last about a week once the tree has flowered. Due to the profusion of flowers and their fleeting nature, they constantly fall, showering the ground with a carpet of petals. Ice, snow and harsh storms can speed up this process, knocking off petals and making it seem like it’s snowing pink.
Local arborist Frank Molina with Davey Tree in Scarsdale loves all trees, particularly the spring show of cherry trees. “Cherry trees bring exquisite beauty to Scarsdale, especially in the spring when their delicate blossoms burst into bloom. These trees’ vibrant colors and unique shapes are truly a sight to behold, and they add a touch of magic to any landscape,” he said.
Molina says typically the cherry trees bloom around the second to third week in April, but it can vary based on the weather. Once the trees begin to bloom, peak cherry blossom season lasts about 10 days.
Growing cherry trees at home
Growing cherry blossom trees in Scarsdale can be a bit challenging due to the region’s colder climate. However, with proper care and attention, enjoying the beautiful blooms of these enchanting trees is possible.
There is a range of different cherry selections all across Scarsdale. The best species are those more tolerant to colder temperatures and can withstand the region’s winter weather. Molina recommends the following species:
Yoshino Cherry (Prunus x yedoensis), the most popular cherry tree variety growing up to 40 feet
Sargent Cherry (Prunus sargentii), offering stunning pink flowers and known for its hardiness
Kwanzan Cherry (Prunus serrulata “Kwanzan”), offering double pink flowers and a great choice for smaller gardens as it typically grows to a maximum height of 20 feet.
To ensure the success of your cherry blossom tree, it is recommended to plant it in a location with full sun exposure and well-draining soil. Adding a layer of organic compost and mulch around the base of the tree can help retain moisture and provide the necessary nutrients for growth. Cherry blossom trees are happy in alkaline, neutral, or acidic soil, but it should be nutrient-rich and well drained.
Depending on the variety, cherry blossom trees can grow up to 40 feet wide, so make sure to leave plenty of space.
Protect the tree from strong winds and frost during the colder months.
Landscaping with cherry trees
The National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C., which celebrates the gift of cherry blossom trees from Japan to the United States in 1912, took place through mid-April this year. The festival has contributed to the widespread popularity of these trees. In recent years, cherry blossom trees have become popular for landscaping in Scarsdale, adding a touch of beauty and elegance to the area during the spring months.
“Cherry blossom trees are a true show-stopper and look great as the focal point of a landscape,” explains Molina. “Planting them in an area where they can be uplit with outdoor lighting will make for a stunning spring display.”
Their glossy green foliage from spring through fall makes them a terrific landscape tree, and the shorter stature of wide varieties makes them a good scale for smaller lots. You can even consider planting spring bulbs around your cherry blossom tree for a double threat in spring.
Cherry blossom trees bring a touch of natural beauty and elegance to any landscape. These trees are a popular choice for homeowners due to their vibrant colors, unique shapes and association with springtime. With proper care and attention, cherry blossom trees can thrive in Scarsdale and provide a stunning display of beauty for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.