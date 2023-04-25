Cherry Blossom photo

With proper care and attention, cherry trees will enchant with beautiful blooms.

 Valerie Abrahams Photo

Excitement for spring builds as temperatures rise and daffodils poke their heads out from the snow. One sure sign of spring is the much-anticipated cherry blossom season. Come mid-April, the Scarsdale region is bursting with the enchanting beauty of cherry blossom trees.

Cherry blossom trees, not to be confused with cherry trees that produce fruit for eating, are ornamental trees from the Prunus genus. They are common in East Asia and are the national flower of Japan, where they are called sakura.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.