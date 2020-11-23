In this moment when it is essential that citizens and voters are involved participants in our democracy, how can we best equip our youth to carry that awareness through their lives?
That question was the focus of a webinar Nov. 12 on the current state of civics education in schools sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Scarsdale for its annual Food for Thought communitywide event.
Honing in on civics education in Scarsdale but rooted in a broader discussion of the importance of civics education for a functioning democracy, the league assembled a panel of experts to discuss the current state of civic youth involvement, and the importance of experiential civics education in empowering youth about how democracy works.
Moderated by DeNora Getachew, the former New York executive director of Generation Citizen, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to transforming how civics education is taught in secondary schools, the panel included Martin Mintz, program manager at Generation Citizen in New York; John Harrison, Scarsdale High School social studies department chair and SHS teacher; Steven Goodman, Scarsdale Middle School social studies teacher; Simran Ruta, a senior at SHS and current student government vice president; and SHS junior class president Claire Scarcella.
“I’m excited and fired up, and I always am about the power of young people to shape democracy,” Getachew began. “Young people turned out [to vote] in record numbers. In between the 2016 election and the 2020 presidential election, 16 million more Americans became eligible to vote who were young people … The young people who are in charge and are coming into power and of age in this democracy in this moment are the present and future ... I’m proud and honored to talk about the state of civic education in New York, and what we all can be doing to continue to activate, engage and empower these young people so that they can shepherd this democracy … in a moment of civic reckoning. How do we make our democracy better? How do we keep marching and working towards this more perfect union?”
Goodman, who has taught at Scarsdale Middle School for 20 years, explained how he impresses the importance of active civic engagement on his students from the first day they step into class.
“I’ve started every year with the same opening line as kids walk into my classroom for the first time,” he said. “‘Hi, I’m Mr. Goodman, please turn to the Constitution.’”
Goodman and Getachew discussed the importance of creating a base knowledge for students of the Constitution and structure of American government. “Grounding civic knowledge in historic texts is so important,” Getachew said. “The origin of [our country] is the Constitution, [which] is complex, and democracy is a complex political system. If we don’t understand it, we don’t know how to leverage the power that is baked right into it.”
Goodman went on to explain how he sets out to establish this base knowledge by making it fun, relevant and interesting for students through mock electionswhere students research the different public offices and the public officials who are running.
He emphasized the importance of conducting research every year, not just during federal elections, so that students are aware of the importance of local politics.
“Every election matters, and all politics is local,” Getachew said. “It’s really important when we think about where power rests and how decisions are made that young people, and adults for that matter, understand that local elections are what drive the resources to your community, from the soup kitchen to the potholes, fire departments, etc.”
Mintz from Generation Citizen championed the project-based student-centered model of teaching civics education as a way of demystifying the complex process of democracy, and as a medium for exciting and empowering students. He explained how Generation Citizen prioritizes this model through a semester-long program that has students analyze their communities, identify issues and assets, choose a specific issue to focus on, then engage in “participatory action research” — figure out why the problem exists and develop an action plan to remedy it.
The second part of the semester finds students implementing that plan. Mintz gave the example of a school that Generation Citizen worked with last year in Queens, New York. Students identified trash around their school as an issue they wanted to address. Through research they found that street vendors around their school were leaving much of the garbage behind, and that there was a lack of sanitation workers, as well as a lack of funding to actually address either issue. Students ultimately were able to come up with an accountability plan for street vendors, and meet with their local council member to advocate for budget allocations for street cleanings.
SHS faculty member Harrison expounded upon the idea of becoming empowered to take action by explaining how the focus shifts away in SHS courses from memorization and learning the specifics of American government and democracy, to what students’ roles are as individuals — both as members of their local community, as well as members of the national and global community more broadly.
Harrison said that, at the high school level, students are provided with the tools to be active members of the many communities they inhabit. He pointed to the self-starting mentality of students at the high school and the various ways in which students have engaged with issues that affect and impassion them.
As evidence, he cited the students’ response after the Parkland shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School.
“We had a spontaneous student-led, student-organized walkout. That wasn’t run by teachers, that was run by students,” Harrison said. “We’ve had a group of students go to the school board to talk about the Title IX changes that have happened at the federal level, as well as students highly engaged in what the structure of their school should look like during this pandemic. Those are markers of how far we’ve gotten.”
Harrison also lauded SHS Principal Kenneth Bonamo for his role in empowering students by bringing student voices onto high school committees.
“I now sit on several committees where there are several students present. That’s something that’s relatively new … and it’s a really refreshing change that I think has totally strengthened the soft curriculum that we have,” Harrison said.
Student voices
Ruta, SHS ’21, sits on one of these committees, the Dignity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee. She spoke to the ways in which students in Scarsdale are encouraged and empowered to become more civically engaged. She gave an example of how a group of SHS alumni contacted her over the summer. Together with the student government they crafted and sent a proposal to the school district asking for a more inclusive, anti-racist curriculum.
Scarcella, SHS ’22, added that an environment of engagement has been growing at the high school as students have been seeing their concerns addressed. She spoke about an incident earlier this year in which hate accounts cropped up on Instagram, but were immediately addressed and shut down as soon as students alerted her to the issue and she brought it up to the administration.
“I think people knowing that they can reach out to the government and that they can make change [is important] ... I don’t think students are very afraid to speak up anymore,” Scarcella said. “Even in the last three years, I think it’s improved more and more. I’m lucky to sit on these committees. I think every day I learn more about the school and every day, I get more and more comfortable to give my opinions and views. And I think as time goes on, that will only get stronger and more students will get involved.”
Maintaining objectivity
Helping students feel comfortable to voice their opinions and providing students with the skillset to disagree and debate respectfully are also objectives for civics eduction courses, which should aim for objectivity.
Goodman and Harrison said the growing polarization of the nation has trickled down to their own classrooms.
“We live in a really hyper-political time ... I’m starting to hear rumblings of how we shouldn’t teach civic education because we’re somehow indoctrinating the kids,” Goodman said. “Maybe it’s just the beginning of these kinds of rumblings, but to hear people questioning what we’re doing, or to hear [what] kids [are saying] ... I shared a New York Times article and a kid’s kneejerk reaction was ‘That’s fake news.’ [It] was an article from 1898 about the destruction of the USS Maine. That’s the line I’m walking in a public school. I think it’s important to be objective ... or at least maintain the illusion of objectivity.”
Getachew addressed what it means to engage with differing opinions and promote critical thinking. She spoke to how Generation Citizen works to promote “thinking skills and better argumentation that gets us out of this polarization, out of the sense of ‘fake news’ and ‘fact versus fiction,’ and really into consensus building and making better arguments.”
Both Goodman and Harrison agreed that that was the ultimate skillset they are working to instill in their students.
